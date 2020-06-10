Mitchell, Catherine J.
February 13, 1940 - June 7, 2020
Survived by loving husband Gary, children Donnie (Martha) and Janà (Chris), sister Mary Ann, grandchildren Charles, Isaac, Rebecca, Ana, Zachary, Sara, Max, Sierra and Mari, 5 great grandchildren, beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend Hector. For full obituary: cfcscolorado.org/obituaries/
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 10, 2020.