Catherine M. Lutz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lutz, Catherine M.

Catherine Marguerite Chouzenoux Lutz. She was born March 21, 1943, Bordeaux, France and died June 8, 2020, Denver, CO. Catherine was stepmother to but considered the mother of Barry (Debbie) Lutz, Shari Lutz (Marshall Aster), and grandmother of Adam (Emma) Lutz, Jeremy Lutz, Emily Lutz (Gaby Cielak), Aaron Bloom, Isaac Bloom, Heath Aster (Rachel Burns), Lauren (Joshua) Blumenthal and great-grandmother of Ruby Mira. Due to COVID, her celemorial (celebration + memorial) will be held at a future date. If you would like to be notified of that event, please email your complete contact information to Shari Lutz at sharilutz@comcast.net. Donations in Catherine's memory can be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Denver Hospice, Freedom Service Dogs of America or Max Fund. Full obituary at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Family Services Funeral and Memorial Care
13436 West Arbor Place
Littleton, CO 80127
(720) 344-8565
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved