Lutz, Catherine M.
Catherine Marguerite Chouzenoux Lutz. She was born March 21, 1943, Bordeaux, France and died June 8, 2020, Denver, CO. Catherine was stepmother to but considered the mother of Barry (Debbie) Lutz, Shari Lutz (Marshall Aster), and grandmother of Adam (Emma) Lutz, Jeremy Lutz, Emily Lutz (Gaby Cielak), Aaron Bloom, Isaac Bloom, Heath Aster (Rachel Burns), Lauren (Joshua) Blumenthal and great-grandmother of Ruby Mira. Due to COVID, her celemorial (celebration + memorial) will be held at a future date. If you would like to be notified of that event, please email your complete contact information to Shari Lutz at sharilutz@comcast.net. Donations in Catherine's memory can be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Denver Hospice, Freedom Service Dogs of America or Max Fund. Full obituary at www.EllisFamilyServices.com.
Published in Denver Post from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.