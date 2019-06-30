|
Prostak, Catherine
Marie (Dunn)
78, Truro, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully at home, on June 20, 2019. Born October 7, 1940, in Antigonish, NS, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Jennie (Fraser) Dunn, Lower South River, Antigonish County. Catherine, a graduate of St. Andrew Rural High School and the Nova Scotia Teacher's College, taught several years in NS elementary schools. During this time, she also took courses at St. F.X. University and attended every parish or community dance in the area. She then spent a year teaching in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, where she met her husband to be, Vic Prostak, a metallurgical engineer originally from Denver, Colorado. After they married in 1966, and as the family grew, they lived in New Mexico, Florida, and Texas, before moving back to Nova Scotia in 1983. Extremely kind and compassionate, Catherine expressed her heartfelt thoughts in rhyme. She is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, Vic; her four daughters: Michelle, Vancouver, BC; Cathleen (Omphemetse) Olesitse, Portland, OR; Cindy (Wesley Jones), Redlands, CA; and Vicki, Halifax, NS; as well as two grandchildren, Finley and Fiona Jones. She is also survived by her brother, Fraser (Margaret) Dunn, Lower South River; sister, Patricia (Paul) Benoit, Lower Sackville; and sister-in-law, Pat Dunn, Halifax; as well as fourteen nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Catherine was predeceased by her brothers, Francis Coady Dunn and Francis Joseph Dunn. A celebration of Catherine's life will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Colchester Community Funeral Home, 512 Willow St., Truro. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ColchesterCommunity.com
