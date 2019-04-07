|
|
Goodson, Cathy Lynn
October 15, 1956 - March 22, 2019
Cathy, affectionately known as "Kitty Cat", peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents, Curtis L. Goodson, Russell L. Goodson Sr., and nephew Dometrik Brame.
Cathy is survived by her siblings, Geraldine Goodson, Russell Goodson Jr. (Sondra), Rosalind Goodson, Glenn Goodson (Denise), Tressie Goodson (Serigne), Renee Goodson-Gresham (Darryl), and her step-mother Karen Goodson.
She is also Survived by numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and an abundance of those who knew and cared for her.
Wheat Ridge Regional Center, where she lived, lovingly called her "Momma". The family gratefully acknowledges the love and care she was given by so many.
Cathy will be interred at Fort Logan to rest with her parents.
Come join her immediate and WRRC family for a celebration of her life on Tuesday, April 9th from 1-2:30 pm. Wheat Ridge Regional Center, 10285 Ridge Road, Wheat Ridge 80033. For full obituary please visit HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 7, 2019