Cecelia Ann Jensen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jensen, Cecelia Ann

Cecelia Ann Jensen fought the good fight and knew she won the battle when she was called home to her Savoir Jesus on May Day, May 1, 2020. Cece had love, kindness, empathy and always saw the goodness in people, her light shined bright. Cece welcomed everyone she met with open arms and a big smile; her joy and laughter were contagious.
She was preceded in death by her first born son and her father. She is survived by her husband Tom and their eight children Christine, Tommy, BonniJeanne, Natasha, Nicole, Jason, Angela Rose, Allen, stepdaughter Tonya and their spouses. She is loved and will be missed by her 41 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her Mother, her 11 younger brothers and sisters, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. Cecelia's golden heart inspired everyone to be a better person.
Services are tentatively scheduled in July.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved