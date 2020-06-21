Jensen, Cecelia Ann



Cecelia Ann Jensen fought the good fight and knew she won the battle when she was called home to her Savoir Jesus on May Day, May 1, 2020. Cece had love, kindness, empathy and always saw the goodness in people, her light shined bright. Cece welcomed everyone she met with open arms and a big smile; her joy and laughter were contagious.

She was preceded in death by her first born son and her father. She is survived by her husband Tom and their eight children Christine, Tommy, BonniJeanne, Natasha, Nicole, Jason, Angela Rose, Allen, stepdaughter Tonya and their spouses. She is loved and will be missed by her 41 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, her Mother, her 11 younger brothers and sisters, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. Cecelia's golden heart inspired everyone to be a better person.

Services are tentatively scheduled in July.





