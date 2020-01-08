|
Lange, Cecelia Hendry
August 31, 1947 - December 27, 2019
Cecelia Hendry Lange, teacher, traveler, wife, mom and tireless champion of underdogs and good causes, died December 27, 2019.
Cecelia was the last of five children born to David Hendry and Teressa Dalton of Boise, Idaho. She grew up and attended school in Boise. On July 19, 1968, she married Jerald (Jerry) D. Lange in Boise, Idaho - the luckiest day of his life, he knew. And if he forgot, Cecelia reminded him. In 1969, Cecelia received her bachelor's degree from the University of Idaho, began teaching Spanish, French, and English at the high school level and first taught English second language learners, something that would become her passion and last into her retirement. In 1969, they welcomed their son, Jonathan, and, a year later, moved to Colorado to get Jon better medical care. Soon after moving, Cecelia earned her master's degree in language acquisition and began teaching at the Intensive English Center (IEC) in Boulder. She loved teaching students from around the world, often inviting them into her home to share their experiences with her family. As a part of the IEC faculty, she traveled to several countries including Panama, Venezuela, and Colombia.
Her daughter, Gillian, was born in 1974. Cecelia continued teaching at the IEC while building a life in Arvada, Colorado. In her spare time, Cecelia earned her PhD from the University of Colorado. After leaving the IEC, Cecelia became a teacher trainer in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, setting up English as a Second Language teacher-training programs. Upon retirement, Cecelia became a fierce advocate for public education, donating time and money to teacher-supported education reform. She became Grandma Cec to dozens of kids at Sierra Elementary School, a regular fixture in the classrooms of her grandkids, helping with reading, writing, and throwing fabulous class parties. Cecelia and Jerry traveled the world and had wonderful adventures, turning strangers into treasured friends. Cecelia was a force of nature, a fierce and fair fighter and the best friend you could have. Her loss to her family, friends, community, and education cannot be measured.
Cecelia was predeceased by her parents, brother David, and brothers-in-law Dick Huff (Helen), Ragaei El Mallakh (Dorothea), and Dick Bundy (Daveda). She is survived by husband, Jerry; sisters Helen Huff, Dorothea El Mallakh, and Daveda Bundy; her children Jonathan Lange (Shawna) and Gillian Lange-Kemper (Josh); grandchildren Autumn Lange, Ian Lange, Simon Kemper, Owen Kemper, and Grace Kemper, beloved nieces and nephews, David Bundy, Kathy Bundy, Helen El Mallakh, Nadia Washington, Jeremy Lange, Tiffanie Lange and a myriad of much loved cousins from both sides of her family.
An open house celebration of Cecelia's life will be held on Jan. 18 from 2-5 p.m. at the Arvada Center for the Performing Arts at 68th and Wadsworth Blvd., in Arvada, Colorado. We invite everyone who Cecelia touched to stop by and celebrate with us.
In lieu of flowers or a specific donation, we ask that you choose your own underdog to advocate for and support.
