|
|
Rubin, Cecelia Sobol
"CeCe"
11/24/1938 - 8/7/2019
Cecelia "CeCe" Sobol Rubin, Of Minneapolis, MN passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, in her home surrounded by loving family and friends, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Denver, CO on November 24th, 1938, she graduated from East High, attended the University of Colorado Boulder for Legal Studies, and was a member of Temple Emanuel. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah and Harry Sobol; and brothers, Bill and Howard; and longtime companion Al Cohen. Survived by her loving children, Beth, Andrea (Barry) Sorensen, and Sarah (Mark); grandchildren, Alex and Paige; sister MaryAnn Rosen; many adored nieces and nephews and devoted furbaby, LuCe. Funeral services were held in Minnesota.
Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234
www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 25, 2019