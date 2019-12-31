Home

1937 - 2019
12/18/1938 - 12/18/2019

The Angels of the Lord descended down from Heaven to receive Dr. Cecil Evans Glenn on his birthday, December 18th, 2019.Cecil was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Mrs. Elnora Glenn on December 18, 1938. He went to high school at Pearl High and graduated in 1957. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from Tennessee State University. Cecil later earned his Master of Arts Degree from Northwest Illinois State College and his esteemed Doctorate Degree in Education from the University of Colorado.
Cecil is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Mrs. Lucille Glenn; two faithful sons, Cecil LaVel Glenn and Dr. Gerald Lamar Glenn; a loving daughter-in-law, Falona Glenn; two beautiful granddaughters, Lindsey, and Lauryn Glenn.Funeral Services will be held at Cure d'Ars Catholic Church 3201 Dahlia St, Denver, CO 80207 on Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:00 AM.Viewing will be held at Caldwell-Kirk Mortuary 2101 N Marion St, Denver, CO 80205 on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. All Glenn Memorial donations can be made online at https://giving.cu.edu/fund/dr-cecil-glenn-scholarship-fund Biography: bit.ly/DrCecilGlennBio
Published in Denver Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
