Cecil Raymond Hedger, 71, passed away from issues related to heart failure on Thursday, January 31st, 2019 in Salt Lake City. He is survived by his daughter, Anne Oberdzinski, son-in law David, grandchildren Jack and Katie of Denver, Colorado, sister Pat Kuehn, brother-in-law Bill, nieces Shannon Kuehn, Alissa Dykema, and Katelyn Kuehn, and former spouse Jane Hedger. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Willie Hedger. Cecil was born in Tracy, Minnesota on February 28, 1947. He graduated from the University of South Dakota and earned his law degree from the University of Nebraska in 1972. He began practicing labor law with the firm Nelson and Harding in Lincoln, Nebraska and then later in Denver, Colorado. He relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1996, where he continued his work in labor relations litigation and family law. During his career, Cecil served on the Board of Directors of the Utah chapter of the National MS Society. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Place of interment: Lincoln Memorial Park in Lincoln, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Utah chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Denver Post on Feb. 7, 2019