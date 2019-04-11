Denver Post Obituaries
Castle Rock Funeral and Cremation Services
211 4th Street
Castle Rock, CO 80104
(720) 379-4604
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Presbyterian Church
3737 New Hope Way
Castle Rock, CO
View Map
Cecilia Wells Obituary
Wells, Cecilia
February 13, 1943 - April 8, 2019

Cecilia (Ceci) Ashley Wells, 76, from Castle Rock, CO, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of April 8, 2019. Cecilia Kent Ashley was born in Denver, CO February 13, 1943 to Frank Melville Ashley and Lucille Ravenscroft Brown. Ceci was always a gentle, loving soul with a selfless, giving heart.
Surviving Ceci is her husband, Peter Wells of Castle Rock, CO; son, Jonathan (Rebecca) Wells of Castle Rock, CO; and daughter Debby (Craig) Macek of Tokyo, Japan. Additionally, Ceci is survived by three siblings, Carol (Jim) Golden of Westminster, CO; Teal (Leonard) Burhenn of Centennial, CO; Frank Ashley of Denver, CO; She is also survived by four grandchildren, Jamie and Caitlin Wells and Maia and Mason Macek.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Cecilia Wells. https://donate3.cancer.org.
Memorial service will take place on April 15, 2019 at 11:00am at New Hope Presbyterian Church, 3737 New Hope Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109. A lunch to follow immediately after the service at New Hope.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 11, 2019
