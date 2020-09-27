Trujillo, Celedonio Carlos (CC; JR)11/15/1932 - 09/18/2020Dad said, "I'm ready to meet Jesus" and soon after God recruited another angel. On September 18th, 2020 our father passed away peacefully (non-covid related) and went home to be with our Lord. Celedonio Carlos Trujillo (CC; Jr.) was born in Costilla, NM on November 15, 1932, to Celedonio Sr. and Celina Santistevan Trujillo. He was referred to by his nieces as their "handsome uncle" and always smiled when he was told he resembled "Kenny Rogers". With his reserved, quiet, caring and sensitive demeanor, he was respected and loved by all who knew him. Carlos served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and was retired from the Tooele Army Depot. He also was a volunteer firefighter. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry and loved the outdoors. He is preceded in death by both parents, his wife of 56 years Olga Erlinda Martinez Trujillo, siblings, Lucy Manzanares, toddler Carlitos Trujillo, Edward Trujillo, Caroline Pacheco-Lucero, Sally Craig, Gilbert Trujillo, Margaret Lovato, and childhood friend Jacob (Ross) Romero. He is survived by his children, Charles (Yolanda) Trujillo, Bernadean Trujillo, Pat (Betty) Trujillo, Tim Trujillo, Katherine (Hal) Trujillo-Bishop and Benjamin Trujillo. Grandchildren: Richie, Jeramy (Jen), Edward, Zachary, Andres, Kiera, Josephina and great-grandchild Nakai. Sisters Ella Mae Arellano and Beatrice (Gustavo) Vigil. In-laws, Aurora Pando, Vivian Gonzales, Lucille Orona, Patsy Martinez, Jose (Nancy) Martinez, Juan A. Martinez, and Lucy Trujillo. Childhood friend Fred (Sylvia) Cisneros.