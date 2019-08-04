|
|
Hayashi, Chad Mitchell
01/31/1972 - 07/26/2019
Chad Mitchell Hayashi, of Aurora, Colorado, age 47, passed away after a brief battle with esophageal cancer on Friday, July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his step-father Capt. Richard Gary Black Jr. Survived by his mother, Jeanette Black of Aurora, CO, his father Dennis Hayashi, of Elk Grove, CA, his son Kai and his daughter Chloe and many, many other family and friends. Services at FAIRMOUNT CEMETERY, 430 S. Quebec St., Denver, Colorado 80247, 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August, 6, 2019. More information found at www.fairmountfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 4, 2019