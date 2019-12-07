Denver Post Obituaries
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Englewood, CO
1918 - 2019
Charles Alvin Samson Obituary
Samson, Charles Alvin

Charles Alvin Samson died in Denver on December 4, 2019. He was born on April 13,1918 in York, Nebraska to his parents, Charles and Ruth Samson. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps weather service from 1941 to 1946, earning the rank of Master Sgt.. He graduated from weather forecasting school in 1942 and earned a B.S. degree from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in 1949. He married Nelle Curran of York on May 20, 1944. Charles worked for the U.S. Weather Bureau, as a meteorologist, in Omaha and Denver. He worked at the National Bureau of Standards at Boulder, Colorado.
Charles was the father of three children: Charles E. of Denver, John T. (Carol) of Denver, and Kathryn Guese (Dr. Michael) of Denver. He celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary on May 20, 2014. Charles was the grandfather of seven grandchildren: Joseph, Ann, Laura, John, Mary, Suzanne, and Charles. He was the great-grandfather to Molly, Jack, Everett, Emarie, Frank and Lucy.
Funeral service will be at St. Louis Church in Englewood at 11 AM on December 7.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 7, 2019
