|
|
Box, Charles "Chip"
Feb. 5,1963 - Nov.18, 2019
Propulsion Manager for Lockheed Martin.
Charles "Chip" Box, loving husband and father, passed away on November 18, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Chip is survived by his wife, Deb and their two sons, Chase and Jensen, as well as his mother, Beth, brother, Rick and sister, Dawn.The family kindly requests that if anyone would like to send condolences please contribute to the Foothills Animal Shelter. More information on Chip's life can be found on: www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2019