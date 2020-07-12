Crosse, Charles"Chuck"1937 - 2020Charles Carroll Crosse, "Chuck," passed away peacefully at Denver Hospice on July 10, 2020. He was 83 years old. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elisabeth (Lisa) Rüegg Crosse; his sister, Juin Anita Crosse Adams; his son, Michael Carroll Crosse; daughter, Carolyn Genevieve Crosse Hays (Michael Hays); and granddaughter, Heidi Faye Hays. Chuck was born April 2, 1937 in Washington, D. C.He attended Univ. of New Mexico and Arizona State, and was a Phi Kappa Alpha, and is a graduate of NACM Graduate School of Banking and Finance, Stanford University. He began his career in banking and finance as Branch Manager of Hawaii National Bank, and then he went on to be Commercial Loan Officer, Sr. Fin. Analyst at Bank of Hawaii in Honolulu. Subsequently he was Div. Finance Officer for Dillingham Corp. Hawaii/Asia, then in charge of planning, treasury and finance activities for Hawaiian Dredging and Construction. In 1980 he and the family moved to Singapore where he was Corp. Treasurer and Group Gen. Mgr. for Singapore Press Holdings (Times Publishing/Straits Times Newspaper Group), and on to Hong Kong in 1985 as VP Reg. Mgr, Asia, First Hawaiian Bank, establishing its banking presence in Hong Kong, in 1988 back to Honolulu as VP Corp.Banking, Natl. Div, First Interstate Bank and in 1991 to the Island of Lanai as Vice Pres.Operations/Admin for Dole Food, Inc., Lanai, Co. Inc.Chuck and Lisa moved to Denver, CO in 1993 to be with son, Michael. In Denver, he became Sr. VP-CFO Let's Play Sports, Inc., Dir. of Fin., American Digital Communications, and, w/partners, developed and marketed a 28-unit townhome project in Aurora. He was Past Pres. of Aurora Gateway Rotary Club and Dir. of Aurora Gateway Rotary Club Foundation. Previously he was Director, Red Cross, Hawaii, Pres. Catholic Youth Org., Hawaii, Treasurer, C of C, Kailua, Hawaii and member of Rotary Clubs in Honolulu and Hong Kong.Chuck was an original thinker, a dedicated family man and devoted father with a great sense of humor. He loved the outdoors, was an excellent tennis player and avid golfer. He also enjoyed sailing and other water sports.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.