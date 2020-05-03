Charles Douglas Dana
1939 - 2020
Dana, Charles Douglas

Charles Douglas Dana, "Doug", was born on April 29, 1939 and died on his 81st birthday in 2020. Charles' wife, Julie Sherriff, passed in 2015 after over 8 years of marriage where Doug loved and cared for his wife who had dementia. He most recently resided at Cherry Creek Townhomes in Denver, Colorado, until arriving at Monaco Parkway where he died peacefully to be joined with his Savior, Jesus Christ, and his wife Julie. Doug is survived by his sister, Barbara Ann (Eugene) Periman; niece, Cathy (Rick) Tuck; nephew, David Alan (Teresa) Periman who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his surrogate family and good friends, Quovadis and Donna King whom he spent many great times and holidays, who will miss him dearly. Doug is preceded in death by his parents Charles Arvid and Josephine Grace Dana and brother, Kent Oliver Dana.




Published in Denver Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
