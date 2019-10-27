|
|
Halverson, Charles F. "Chuck"
Charles "Chuck" Flohr Halverson was born in Denver, Colorado, on January 9, 1938, and died in Athens, Georgia, on September 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Flohr and Audrey Johnson Halverson, and his sister Jane Halverson Mahony. Chuck was the grandson of the late Oscar A. and Alice Flohr Halverson, and Charles and Amanda Johnson of Denver, CO. Chuck loved growing up in Denver with his grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Chuck and his best friend, Jon Vincent, rode their bicycles from one end of Denver to the other and spent many hours in nearby Washington Park. Books and music were his other loves. When he was 14, his family moved to Roswell, NM, but he continued to visit Denver throughout his life. Chuck attended the University of New Mexico, where he met and married Ronda McNutt Halverson. They moved to Syracuse, NY, where Chuck earned his Ph.D. in Psychology. They moved to Rockville, MD, where Chuck worked for 12 years at the National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH). In 1978 he became a Professor at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Chuck retired and was Professor Emeritus in the Department of Child and Family Development in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences, after more than thirty years of service. Chuck's career included working with colleagues in Europe, which led to a wonderful year in Holland. He and Ronda had almost 58 years of creating great memories while traveling, visiting museums, and camping with their children and grandchildren. They explored as many parks as possible in our marvelous park system. Chuck is survived by his wife, Ronda, and three children, Mark (Donna), Lynn, and David (Monalisa) Halverson. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Ian (Katrina), Zachary (Nicole), Emily (Alex) Corbin, Patrick, Matthew, Amaya, Rachel, Sara Rose, Halverson, Alex and Audrey Garcia and one great-grandchild. Chuck's family, his research, and teaching were the joys of his life, along with reading, music, travel, Georgia Bulldogs, friends, and anything New Mexican. He was beloved and his captivating voice, remarkable teaching, great conversation, sense of humor and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Denver Post on Oct. 27, 2019