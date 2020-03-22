|
Patterson III, Charles Greenwood
Charles Greenwood Patterson III, passionate conservator, passed away peacefully on February 16th, 2020 at the age of 75. He is survived by his partner Richard Haynes, brother Richard Patterson, and his two nieces, Kate Patterson and Glenn Patterson. Carl spent his formative years in Lynchburg, VA. and was a proud life long member of the Order of First Families of Virginia. After high school, Carl attended Duke University, where his love of archeology and conservation began. After receiving a degree in Zoology from Duke's Trinity College in 1967, he attended the University of London's Institute of Archaeology and obtained a diploma in Conservation. Following graduation, Carl remained in London and began his life's career as a conservator. He worked for both the British Museum and the Horniman Museum before accepting the position of Chief Conservator at Rocky Mountain Regional Conservation Center at the University of Denver and became its Director in 1984.In 1990 Carl accepted a position at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. He implemented collection management of their vast collection for 18 months before joining the staff at the Denver Art Museum in 1991 as their first conservator. During his 18 years he became the museum's Director of Collection Services and Director of Conservation and was instrumental in elevating and expanding the conservation department. He both guided and inspired the paths of dozens of students, interns, fellows, and devoted volunteers. In 2009, Carl retired as Director Emeritus of Conservation. In 2010 Carl established The Greenwood Fund, a donor-advised fund of The Denver Foundation which provides small grants for artifact preservation and collection care to small museums in Colorado and Wyoming. Carl, you will be missed. You leave a hole in our hearts because you were and are loved. You made a difference in the worlds of archaeology and art, but most importantly you made a difference in our lives and the lives yet to come. Be at peace, my friend.
Published in Denver Post on Mar. 22, 2020