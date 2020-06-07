Charles Kagiyama
Kagiyama, Charles

Charles Kagiyama ("Charlie Brown") 01/02/1933-05/16/2020. Charles, the 6th of 9 children, was born in Salinas, CA to Susumu and Misao Kagiyama. In 1942 his family voluntarily moved inland to Cozad, NE, before Executive Order 9055 relocated all people of Japanese descent from the west coast.
In 1946 the family moved to Colorado. He graduated from Adams City High School in 1950. He served in the Army 1952-55. He worked for Rollnick Shoe Co 1955-1973, then became a realtor. In 1957, he married Violet Tani; they had two daughters. He was an active member of Denver Buddhist Temple. In his early retirement he worked as a roofing estimator/salesman and had a recycling business. He passed away peacefully at home.
Charles is survived by daughters Sharon (Walt) Chikuma and Laren (Marc) Naiman. He has seven grandchildren and one great-child, who were the light of his life. He is also survived by two brothers, Kenso Kagiyama, Tsutomu (Beulah) Kagiyama and one sister, Michi (Richard) Yoshida, along with many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. He is preceded in death by his wife Violet, parents, three brothers and two sisters.


Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
