Johnson, Charles Louis

"Charly"

10/12/1944 - 04/28/2020



Charly was a nature lover at heart, always finding outdoor treasures to share with his family. The love he held in his heart for his family was undeniable and he was always at his best when surrounded by his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He cared about what really mattered most in life; spending time with his family, showing generosity to those who had less, and giving unconditional love to those in his life. Charly passed on April 28, 2020 with his family by his side at the age of 75. Devoted husband of Carol Johnson, and loving father of Kristin Forno (Philp) and Shannon Wzientek (Nick- husband, Remy and Arden- grandchildren). A private celebration of life with family will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store