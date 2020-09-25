Nemnich, Charles

Charles A. Nemnich (named Natdad by his granddaughter, Kristin), 92 of Brush, Colorado died peacefully September 17, 2020 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center. He had lived in Aurora, Colorado from 1970 to 2019.

Charlie was born December 28, 1927 in Coushatta, Louisiana to Charles A. and Alma (Greer) Nemnich. In 1946 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. Shortly after basic training while stationed in Germany with the occupation forces, he assisted with liquidating unserviceable war materials. While stationed in Germany he met and fell in love with Rosemarie (Bischoff) Friese. They were married April 25, 1950 in Frankfurt, Germany. Charlie served 24 years in the Air Force starting as a clerk typist, then later data processing. He was stationed in Germany three times, Alabama, Texas and Florida. He retired from the Air Force in 1969. After that, he worked for the State of Colorado, Department of Social Services, as a systems analyst then program manager, retiring after fifteen years.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemarie, a brother, Byron Nemnich and a sister, Virginia Roberts.

Charlie is survived by his children; Hans (Renate) Friese of Bruchhausen/Vilsen, Germany; Karin (George) Boughter of Greeley, Colorado and Barbara (J. Kelly) Theisen of Fort Morgan, Colorado, two grandchildren; Kristin Levy (Elmer) Hernandez of Minneola, Florida and Charlie Theisen of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is also survived by his two nieces, Gwen (Jack) Laney of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Kathleen (Colby) Smith of Fulshear, Texas, and a nephew, Allan Roberts of Monroe, Louisiana.

A private family service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery with full military honors.





