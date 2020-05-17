Seibert, Dr. Charles
Seibert, Mary S.
Dr. Charles Edward Seibert, 85, of Golden, Colorado passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home surrounded by family due to natural causes.
Mary S. Seibert, 85, of Golden, Colorado passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center due to complications of the COVID 19 virus.
For Charles & Mary's full obituary please go to: https://www.foothillsfuneral.com/obits
Charitable contributions can be made to the Foothills Animal Shelter at https://foothillsanimalshelter.org/donate/ or Craig Hospital at www.craighospital.org/donate
Published in Denver Post from May 17 to May 24, 2020.