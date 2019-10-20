Denver Post Obituaries
Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Inc.
999 W. Littleton Blvd.
Littleton, CO 80120
(303) 794-6376
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Littleton United Methodist Church
Charles T. Wheeler Jr.


1932 - 2019
Charles T. Wheeler Jr. Obituary
Wheeler Jr., Charles T.
May 2, 1932 - October 17, 2019

Chuck passed away peacefully at Denver Hospice. He was born in Muskegon, MI to Charles and Selma Wheeler and had 2 siblings (Robert and Lucile). He attended the University of Michigan and received a Masters in Geology. He married Ann Archer, his High School sweetheart in 1954. They moved to LA, WY, OK and CO for Chuck's work, spending the last 47 years in Colorado. They had 3 children, Wayne Wheeler, Mary Hagen and Julie Siekmeier. He was a dedicated petroleum geologist, hiker, church member and civil war buff. Chuck is survived by his beloved wife Ann, his 3 children and 8 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, Oct. 26th at Littleton United Methodist Church. Please see full obituary at drinkwinemortuary.com
Published in Denver Post from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2019
