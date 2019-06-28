|
|
Zender, Charles Jr.
Charles (Chuck) Henry Zender Jr., 91, passed away June 12, 2019 surrounded by his family in his beloved home in Tucson, AZ. Born March 1, 1928 in Iowa; he was the son of Charles Henry Zender Sr. and Julia M. Zender née McDermott. Chuck served in the Navy during WWII and trained out of Pensacola, FL. Chuck studied art at the Minneapolis School of Art and was an accomplished artist. He worked as an advertising director for various marketing agencies in Denver and taught art classes before his retirement to Arizona. He was an avid tennis player, former Morrison, CO Police Commissioner, builder of a drafty A-frame cabin in Baily, CO and fan of the Arizona Wildcats women's softball team. He loved entertaining on his patio with his family and friends and will be remembered as an affable, quick-witted gentleman who could spin a great yarn. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Jackie, along with his daughter Stephanie (David) Stroh, three sons Charles (Wendy) Zender, III, Nikolaus (Jessica) Zender and Dirk (Amy) Zender, stepdaughter Kim (Tim) Unruh, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in Denver Post on June 28, 2019