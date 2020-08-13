1/
Charlotte Ann DeLoy
1944 - 2020
DeLoy, Charlotte Ann
Sept 18, 1944 - Aug 1, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Charlotte Ann (Kelly) DeLoy. She died August 1st after an unsuccessful surgery to treat an aggressive brain tumor. Charlotte deeply loved children, books, flowers, and gardens. She did ordinary things with extraordinary grace, charm, and wit. She will be forever mourned but never forgotten. Support future readers with a donation to Sitting Bull College Library: 9299 Hwy 24, Fort Yates, ND 58538. Attn: Koreen Ressler, VP. Please specify "For books or library."




Published in Denver Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6425 West Alameda Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
3032333333
