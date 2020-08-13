DeLoy, Charlotte AnnSept 18, 1944 - Aug 1, 2020It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Charlotte Ann (Kelly) DeLoy. She died August 1st after an unsuccessful surgery to treat an aggressive brain tumor. Charlotte deeply loved children, books, flowers, and gardens. She did ordinary things with extraordinary grace, charm, and wit. She will be forever mourned but never forgotten. Support future readers with a donation to Sitting Bull College Library: 9299 Hwy 24, Fort Yates, ND 58538. Attn: Koreen Ressler, VP. Please specify "For books or library."