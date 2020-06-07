HALBERT, CHARLOTTE
Feb. 27, 1942 - Nov. 19, 2019
Charlotte (Babcock) Halbert died as a result of complications related to gall bladder surgery. Her daughters were with her at her home in Oklahoma City. She was able to achieve the end of life she desired, namely drinking coffee, smoking her Marlboros, savoring vodka martinis and walking her dog. Charlotte was born and raised in Denver, graduating from West High in '59. She raised her girls in Lakewood and then lived in the Twin Cities for several years to be near Parice and OKC to be near Brooke and her grandson Zeb. Charlotte requested that no service be held. Her full obituary is here: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/oklahoma-city-ok/charlotte-halbert-8934790
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.