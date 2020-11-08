O'Ryan, CharlotteAnn2/3/1924 - 10/27/2020Daughter of Helen Perko and Lee Ryan, Charlotte is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack O'Ryan. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Steiner, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Father James Revello offered committal prayers at a Mt. Olivet burial, with a mass in Charlotte's honor at Abbey of Regina Laudis. Charlotte will be remembered for her wisdom, wit and intelligence, a trusted friend of everyone privileged to know her. A lifelong Denverite, Columbine was her beloved home for more than fifty years. Charlotte graduated University of Denver (1946) as Alpha Gamma Delta sorority President, serving on the Chancellor's Advisory Committee and Women's Student Council. She was a generous supporter of many charities and active in civic life. Donations in Charlotte's honor may be mailed to Abbey of St. Walburga, 1029 Benedictine Way, Virginia Dale, CO 80536.