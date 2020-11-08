1/1
Charlotte O'Ryan
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
O'Ryan, Charlotte
Ann
2/3/1924 - 10/27/2020

Daughter of Helen Perko and Lee Ryan, Charlotte is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack O'Ryan. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Steiner, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Father James Revello offered committal prayers at a Mt. Olivet burial, with a mass in Charlotte's honor at Abbey of Regina Laudis. Charlotte will be remembered for her wisdom, wit and intelligence, a trusted friend of everyone privileged to know her. A lifelong Denverite, Columbine was her beloved home for more than fifty years. Charlotte graduated University of Denver (1946) as Alpha Gamma Delta sorority President, serving on the Chancellor's Advisory Committee and Women's Student Council. She was a generous supporter of many charities and active in civic life. Donations in Charlotte's honor may be mailed to Abbey of St. Walburga, 1029 Benedictine Way, Virginia Dale, CO 80536.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved