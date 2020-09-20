1/1
Charlton Wilder
1932 - 2020
Wilder, Charlton
Morris
9/7/1932 - 9/9/2020

Charlton Wilder, Age 88, passed away in Parker, Colorado on September 9, 2020 with family by his side. Charlton was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 7, 1932. He graduated from The Choate School in 1951 and Washington & Lee in 1958 after serving several years in the 5th Armored division of the US Army during the Korean War. Charlton's love of hiking, biking and the outdoors brought him to Colorado where he has lived for over 50 years. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Keevie & Robert Silvay, grandchildren Katie and Elizabeth and beloved nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held on September 27th in Boulder, Colorado, his home for many years.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
