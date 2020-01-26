|
Jones, Cheryl Ann Hansen
12/16/1954 - 1/10/2020
A devoted mother, sister, aunt, friend, and committed volunteer, Cheri embodied selflessness and love. She is survived by her sons, Hunter and Surf & siblings Norm, Marianne, Greg, and Lisa, her dogs Aili and Ricky, cat Artemis. Service will be 2/1/20 in the Rock Room at the top of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the visitor's center at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Denver Dumb Friends League in her name.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020