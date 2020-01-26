Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Rock Room at the top of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the visitor's center
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Hansen Jones


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Hansen Jones Obituary
Jones, Cheryl Ann Hansen
12/16/1954 - 1/10/2020

A devoted mother, sister, aunt, friend, and committed volunteer, Cheri embodied selflessness and love. She is survived by her sons, Hunter and Surf & siblings Norm, Marianne, Greg, and Lisa, her dogs Aili and Ricky, cat Artemis. Service will be 2/1/20 in the Rock Room at the top of Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the visitor's center at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Denver Dumb Friends League in her name.
Published in Denver Post on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -