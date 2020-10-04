Hillard, Cheryl

02/28/1947 - 09/20/2020





Cheryl Ann Hillard passed away on September 20, 2020 due to pancreatic cancer at age 73 at her home in Castle Rock, CO. Her husband and sister-in-law were with her at the time of her death. She had been diagnosed with cancer a year before and put up a brave fight. She was preceded in death by her son Lee who died in 2016.



Cheryl was born on February 28, 1947 in Dillon, Montana, the daughter of Sydney J. Shafer and Margaret E. Christensen Shafer. She lived in Butte, Montana during her school years and graduated from Butte High School. She attended Eastern Montana College (now Montana State University) in Billings MT majoring in physical education. In 1968 she married Patrick Hillard at Laurin, Montana. She later received her degree in physical education from the University of Albuquerque in New Mexico, and ultimately received a degree in accounting from Regis University in Denver, Colorado.



Cheryl and her husband Patrick lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Casper, Wyoming (twice); Flagstaff, Arizona (twice); Highlands Ranch, Colorado (twice); and Castle Rock, Colorado. During the past five years they divided their time between their homes in Castle Rock and Winter Park.



Cheryl was very devoted to her two granddaughters who live in the Denver area. She enjoyed golf, downhill skiing, cross country skiing, hiking, mountain biking and physical conditioning. During her grade and high school years she especially enjoyed spending nearly every weekend and summer at her grandparents' ranch near Alder, Montana. She had a good relationship with many of her relatives who live in Montana, especially some of her cousins.



In the Denver area Cheryl worked for the Douglas County School District and later for Swanhorst and Company LLC as an accountant.



Cheryl will be sorely missed by her husband, granddaughters, relatives and friends. A funeral mass will be held for her on October 16, 2020 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Castle Rock.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store