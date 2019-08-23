|
|
Theis, Chia Sui
"Betty"
November 29, 1933 - August 19, 2019
Loving dedicated wife of Tom Theis for over 47 years. Betty was born in pre-war, Japanese occupied Formosa (Taiwan), she suffered the horrors of WWII as a child. In 1981, Betty became a proud U.S. citizen; then in 1999 was baptized into the Roman Catholic Church. She bravely fought a 2 year battle with cancer. Betty leaves behind her sister, Joanne (Ron) Dibble, nephews Terry and Colby Dibble, her brother and sister-in-law, Leon & Lynn Theis. Betty will be missed by her fellow Holy Trinity parishioners and her Sunday afternoon Bingo pals. Services for Betty will take place Mon. 8/26/19 viewing beginning at 10:00am, Rosary at 10:30am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am located at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Westminster, CO.
Published in Denver Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019