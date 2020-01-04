Denver Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Karras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Chris Karras


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Chris Karras Obituary
Karras, Dr. Chris
12/02/1929 - 12/29/2019

Son of Evangelos and Elaine Karras. Brother of Patricia Vogel, Mimi Trabaris and Katherine Johnson. Husband of Janice Karras. Father of Virginia, Elizabeth and Steven. Grandfather to 6. Great Grandfather to 5. Companion to Sadie and Shiloh. Born in Chicago, Illinois, graduated from Northwestern University, served in the United States Army, Graduated from Loyola University with a Doctor of Dental Surgery. Chris made his life and family in the Denver area. He will be interned at Fort Logan Cemetery with his wife.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Horan & McConaty
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Horan & McConaty
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -