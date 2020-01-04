|
Karras, Dr. Chris
12/02/1929 - 12/29/2019
Son of Evangelos and Elaine Karras. Brother of Patricia Vogel, Mimi Trabaris and Katherine Johnson. Husband of Janice Karras. Father of Virginia, Elizabeth and Steven. Grandfather to 6. Great Grandfather to 5. Companion to Sadie and Shiloh. Born in Chicago, Illinois, graduated from Northwestern University, served in the United States Army, Graduated from Loyola University with a Doctor of Dental Surgery. Chris made his life and family in the Denver area. He will be interned at Fort Logan Cemetery with his wife.
Published in Denver Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020