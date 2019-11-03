|
|
Nielsen, Chris Marinus, Jr.
October 24, 2019
Chris Marinus Nielsen Jr., 87, of Englewood. Loving husband of Beverly and father of Chris Marinus (Marilyn) Nielsen and Ginger (Dave Conner) Nielsen-Conner. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 10:30am, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, followed by committal at 12 noon, Staging Area A, Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Disabled Veterans Association of your choice in his memory. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019