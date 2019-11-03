Denver Post Obituaries
Nielsen, Chris Marinus, Jr.
October 24, 2019

Chris Marinus Nielsen Jr., 87, of Englewood. Loving husband of Beverly and father of Chris Marinus (Marilyn) Nielsen and Ginger (Dave Conner) Nielsen-Conner. He is also survived by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, 10:30am, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, followed by committal at 12 noon, Staging Area A, Fort Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a Disabled Veterans Association of your choice in his memory. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 3, 2019
