Sperry, Christine Ellen Finn
Christine Ellen Finn Sperry, 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point, NC.
Christine was born in Seattle, Washington on October 15, 1945 to the late Harry Finn and Jeanette Brazier Finn.
The world is a far less fashionable place with the loss of Christine. She had a long career in women's fashion and was known for her style and grace. She spent over 40 years in Denver, Colorado where she resided with her longtime partner William C. Jensen. She had an infectious laugh and open heart. She is survived by a very long list of friends who will carry her spirit.
Her daughter, Tiffany Janovak and her husband, Kyle Klawetter of High Point; cousin, Georgia Johnson; her beloved dog and loyal companion, PJ (Peanut Jones), survive Christine.
A service to honor Christine's life will be held at a later date in Denver, Colorado.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice for their care and compassion for Christine during her last days. Also in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, North Carolina 27262.
Remembrance and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cumbyfuneral.com
. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is serving the family.