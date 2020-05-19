Lindmark, Christine

02/14/1953 - 05/15/2020



Christine died peacefully of complications from Alzheimer's disease at a memory care community in Louisville.



She was born in Miles City, Montana to Dorothy and John Herian on Valentine's Day, 1953. When Christine was seven, the family moved to Boulder, CO. She went to CSU with a dance scholarship and graduated in 1976 with her bachelor's. She then acquired her master's degree from UCD in 1983.



Her work as the exhibition director for the Association of Operating Room Nurses took her to venues all over the world. She loved planning and hosting events where she would spend the day running the show, and the night partying with her clients and husband. As she would say, "you can sleep when you're dead."



She met her husband Harry who shared her passion for dancing, traveling, hiking, and skiing. They married in 1983 and built a wide web of friends who bowled, played cards, and drank wine together. They had their first son, John, in 1989 and their second, Rhys, in 1991 but continued their tradition of being the last ones to leave the party. Christine instilled the boys with her spunky brand of humor while modeling a fierce, independent approach to life.



She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother, Jim. She is survived by her husband Harry, her sons John and Rhys, her sister Paula, her brother Doug, and loving in-laws Hayley, Naomi, Ref, Wendy, and Howie.



She had a fondness for animals and children's education. If you are so inclined, you may donate in her memory to the Denver Dumb Friends League or to the Mordecai Children's Garden at the Denver Botanic Gardens.





