Horan & McConaty
5303 East County Line Road
Centennial, CO 80122
(303) 221-0030
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chapel at Cherry Hills Community Church
3900 Grace Blvd
Highlands Ranch, CO
Christine Murphree


1962 - 2019
Christine Murphree Obituary
Murphree, Christine
October 20, 1962 - August 15, 2019

Christine Murphree
"Chris", 56, of Highlands Ranch, CO, passed away on the 15th of August 2019 at home after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on October 20, 1962 in Cleveland, Ohio to Katharina and Josef Pozar. Chris is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Murphree. She is also survived by her twin sons Matthew and Brian, her mother Katharina Pozar, and sisters Karoline Knutson and Susan Clark. Chris moved to the Denver area in 1969 with her family when they came from Cleveland, Ohio to find a new opportunity in Denver and settled in Lakewood, Colorado. She started dating John when they were both seniors at Bear Creek High School in 1979. She graduated from Colorado State University in 1984. Chris married John in August of 1987 and they bought their first home in Highlands Ranch. In 1996, they had twin boys - Matt and Brian. Chris was always involved in her community and spent 10 years on the Highlands Ranch Finance Committee and several years on the board of Platte River Academy where her sons attended school. She was also an active member of the 'Mothers of Multiples' club. She and John bought a vacation home in Grand Lake, Colorado where she loved spending time with her family. Chris was a caring and generous friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held on September 6th at 2:00pm at The Chapel at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd, Highlands Ranch, CO, 80126.
Published in Denver Post on Sept. 1, 2019
