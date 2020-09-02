1/1
Christine Pufpaff
1943 - 2020
Pufpaff, Christine
Nov 18,1943 - Aug 21, 2020

Christine Bower Pufpaff, 76, of Fraser, passed away at MorningStar Senior Living in Lone Tree. A private family service will be held.

Chris was born to William and Betty Ann (Mollin) Bower and grew up in Denver. She attended East High and was in the first graduating class of George Washington High. She earned a BS from the University of Denver.

In 1961, she married Glen B. Clark Jr. (Gar). To this marriage three sons were born: Glen, Eric and Kent.

In 1993, Chris married Daniel Pufpaff, a ski coach for the National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD) in Winter Park. Chris also worked for the NSCD, where her gentle spirit touched many lives.

Left with memories of sharing her life are her husband Danny; her sons: Glen (Jeanne), Eric (Christl) and Kent (Heather) and her grandchildren: Taylor, Aaron, Hannah (Peter), Tess, Electa and Bodil.


Published in Denver Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A Basic Cremation
1336 jason St.
Denver, CO 80223
(303) 234-0354
