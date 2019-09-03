|
|
Vidal, Christine
April 21, 1951 - July 14, 2019
Christine Ann Robinson Vidal, 68, lost her battle with Alzheimers. Chris was loved and will be remembered by many. She was born on April 21, 1951, in Denver, CO, to Arthur Franklin and Pat Robinson and is survived by her children Sarah, Molly (Nelson) and Josh; 5 grandchildren and her sister. Music was always an important part of Chris's life. She was an avid reader, poet, musician, an artist, lover of anything dark chocolate and animal lover. Services for Chris will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 11:00a.m., at the PEAK Foothills Community Center, Maple Room.
Published in Denver Post from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019