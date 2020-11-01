Hack, Christopher08/31/1951 - 09/30/2020With sad hearts, his family announces that Christopher Arthur Hack passed away on September 30, 2020. Chris was born on August 31, 1951, to Norman and Alice (Zimmerman) Hack in Bridgeport, CA.He grew up in Weiser, Idaho and Challis, Idaho. He graduated from Challis High School (1969). He was a graduate of Idaho State University. Chris loved his family, fishing, rock hounding, hiking in the 14ers of Colorado, dancing, singing in the church choir, men's bible study, corny jokes, writing Haiku's and planting a big garden every year. Giant pumpkins and massive tomatoes. He was the " Tomato King ". Chris is survived by his sister Margaret Blackburn, his son David ( Leann) Hack, grandchildren Dylan, Kirk, and Harlee, Ex-wife Pamela Hack. Aunt Margaret Kingery. Cousins Bill Zimmerman, Steve Zimmerman, Jack (Kathy) Zimmerman, Don (Joy) Zimmerman, Dave (Darlene) Kingery, Don Kingery, Sue (Tom) Woltanski, and Betsy (Chris) Cooper. Memorial services will be held at Bear Valley Church in Lakewood, CO at a later date.