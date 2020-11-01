1/1
Christopher Hack
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hack, Christopher
08/31/1951 - 09/30/2020

With sad hearts, his family announces that Christopher Arthur Hack passed away on September 30, 2020. Chris was born on August 31, 1951, to Norman and Alice (Zimmerman) Hack in Bridgeport, CA.He grew up in Weiser, Idaho and Challis, Idaho. He graduated from Challis High School (1969). He was a graduate of Idaho State University. Chris loved his family, fishing, rock hounding, hiking in the 14ers of Colorado, dancing, singing in the church choir, men's bible study, corny jokes, writing Haiku's and planting a big garden every year. Giant pumpkins and massive tomatoes. He was the " Tomato King ". Chris is survived by his sister Margaret Blackburn, his son David ( Leann) Hack, grandchildren Dylan, Kirk, and Harlee, Ex-wife Pamela Hack. Aunt Margaret Kingery. Cousins Bill Zimmerman, Steve Zimmerman, Jack (Kathy) Zimmerman, Don (Joy) Zimmerman, Dave (Darlene) Kingery, Don Kingery, Sue (Tom) Woltanski, and Betsy (Chris) Cooper. Memorial services will be held at Bear Valley Church in Lakewood, CO at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Denver Post

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 31, 2020
Chris has always been a kind, unselfish and Christian man. Always thinking of others and their well being. A true friend.
Jan Keller
Friend
October 30, 2020
A great friend who will be missed.
Brenda George
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved