Christopher Hall
1954 - 2020
Hall, Christopher
January 3, 1954 - June 10, 2020

Christopher Hall-66, Owner of Christopher's Dodge Ram, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. Christopher was married to and survived by his wife Kathleen Ann Hall. He was born January 3, 1954, in Rockford, Illinois to parents Grady Clifton Hall and Sylvia Luella (Stacks). He is also survived by his children: a son Clifton Lee Hall (Erin), daughter Courtney Linnea Hall, a son Darrin Joel Hall (Michelle), and daughter Alicia Christine Parfet (Michael), all of Denver; grandchildren Tabitha Morgan Hall, Clayton Reid Brewer, Braydon Christopher Brewer, Levi Jackson Hall and Lucy Faith Hall, all from Denver. Christopher is also survived by Siblings: Cynthia Pavlak (Don) of Rockford, Illinois, Karen Greene (Mark) of Denver, Lynn Rhoda (Scott) of Reno, NV, Gary Hall of Denver and Tracy Reed (Darren) of Denver. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Arthur "Larry" Hall, Alvin "Boyd" Hall and Douglas Ray Hall. Services for Christopher will be Private. In lieu of flowers Contributions to the Christopher Hall fund can be made at https://www.movementdisordersfoundation.org/ or checks can be made to the Movement Disorders Foundation (please note Christopher Hall in memo line and mail to Movement Disorders Foundation, P.O. Box 886 Englewood, CO 80150.




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aspen Mortuary
1350 Simms Street
Lakewood, CO 80401
(303) 232-0985
