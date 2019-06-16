|
|
Kulish, Christopher J.
April 19, 1957 - May 27, 2019
Christopher Jon Kulish, Denver native and long-time Boulder resident, hard-working and respected patent attorney, and inveterate outdoorsman and mountain climber, passed away in Nepal on May 27, 2019, after descending to the South Col (Camp Four) on the southeast ridge of Mount Everest. He and his climbing teammates, including eight Nepali Sherpas, two residents of Argentina, two residents of Kosovo, and another American, had scaled the summit of Everest shortly after sunrise that morning. The team had made the ascent in the nighttime, in near perfect weather after the notorious crowds of the prior week had cleared away. Chris was 62 years old.
The exact cause of death is unknown. An Argentinian guide found Chris unresponsive in his tent at Camp Four after speaking to and joking with him less than an hour before. The guide found no pulse, and immediately commenced CPR. In spite of the guide's valiant efforts for Chris, whom he had befriended over the prior two months, Chris could not be revived.
Chris was born in Denver, Colorado, on April 19, 1957. He was the first of three children born to James W. Kulish (d. 1995) and Betty Timm ("Timmie") Kulish, who survives him. Chris is also survived by his younger sister, Claudia Kulish of Springfield, Virginia, and his younger brother, Mark Kulish of Denver.
Chris earned the distinction of Eagle Scout in 1972. In 1975, he graduated from Denver's South High School, where he excelled both in academics and as a gymnast. He graduated from Colorado State University in Fort Collins in 1979, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering. As a teen in the 1970s, Chris embarked in earnest on his mountaineering career. He conquered all of the peaks above 14,000 feet in Colorado. He expanded his avocation by climbing peaks and hiking national and state parks throughout the American West, western Canada, and Alaska. In the early 1980s, Chris worked as an electrical engineer for Motorola's Government Electronics Division in Arizona; for Auto-trol, a software company in Denver; and for Storage Technology Corporation in Louisville, Colorado.
Chris then determined to pursue a legal career, entering the University of Colorado School of Law in 1984. He earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1987. He was admitted to the Colorado bar in 1987 and to the bar of the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 1988. As a patent lawyer, Chris worked in succession for Sheridan, Ross, & McIntosh from 1987 to 1997, where he rose to partner; Holme Roberts & Owen, from 1997 to 2002, again as a partner; and at Holland & Hart, where he also served as a partner, from 2002 until 2009. In 2009, Chris founded his own solo practice, which he maintained with furiously hard and painstaking work for his clients for the full decade until his passing. His clients found his dedication, effectiveness, and expertise to be unsurpassed. Chris insisted on making lengthy site visits to many of his clients' facilities, to get the best possible grasp of their work and needs. He was, simply, an "awesome patent lawyer," as one client characterized him shortly after his passing.
Over the past few decades, Chris scaled the highest peaks on each continent: Denali in North America (Alaska); Kilimanjaro in Africa (Tanzania); Elbrus in Europe (southern Russia); Mount Kosciuszko in Australia; Aconcagua in South America (Argentina); and Vinson Massif in Antarctica. Mount Everest, on the last morning of his life, was his seventh peak on the seventh continent, Asia.
Friends and fellow Coloradoans valued Chris as a companion in the outdoors, a fellow bird-watcher, and as a mentor, including in the business of patent law. Chris was humorous, soft-spoken, and modest about his accomplishments. He was thoughtful of those he came across in life and strove to be helpful. His family finds consolation that his teammates in Nepal recall both these traits and Chris' happiness in doing what he loved during the two months of acclimatization and training before his ascent to the summit.
A memorial service for Chris will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Sacred Heart of Mary Parish, 6739 South Boulder Road, Boulder. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, 4869 North Broadway, Boulder CO 80304-0523.
Published in Denver Post from June 16 to June 25, 2019