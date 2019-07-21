Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
(303) 986-9615
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Horan & McConaty
3101 South Wadsworth Boulevard
Lakewood, CO 80227
Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Staging Area B, Fort Logan National Cemetery
Clarence Doughman


1930 - 2019
Doughman, Clarence
April 4, 1930 - July
13, 2019

Clarence Joseph Doughman 89, of Denver, passed away on July 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Fred & Sophie Doughman, sisters Alice (Leroy) Kenner & Hilda Doughman and brother Ernie (Janet) Doughman. Clarence is survived by 10 nephews & 14 nieces. Visitation 10am, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd. followed by burial, 11:30am, Staging Area B, Fort Logan National Cemetery. Please share condolences at HoranCares.com
Published in Denver Post on July 21, 2019
