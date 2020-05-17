Temmer, Claude
10/20/1930 - 05/03/2020
Claude L. Temmer of Arvada passed away on May 3rd, 2020. Claude was a Denver native and Graduated from Manual High School class of 1948. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Joyce and his 4 children,13 grandchildren and 5 great grand children; a sister Clarice Shirley(Gene).
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.