Claude Temmer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Temmer, Claude
10/20/1930 - 05/03/2020

Claude L. Temmer of Arvada passed away on May 3rd, 2020. Claude was a Denver native and Graduated from Manual High School class of 1948. He served in the US Army from 1954-1956. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Joyce and his 4 children,13 grandchildren and 5 great grand children; a sister Clarice Shirley(Gene).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Denver Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved