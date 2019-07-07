|
|
Hanson, Dr. Clement J.
COL (ret) US Army
Physician and Gulf War veteran, Clement John Hanson, 69, died June 24 in Denver. He was born May 31, 1950 in Kansas City to Mark O. and Helen Strumillo Hanson. Clement worked as a Physician for 14 years in HCA-HealthONE. His 20 years of active duty in the US Army included serving in Desert Storm, where he received a Bronze Star. After a long struggle with Alzheimer's, he died of a stroke. Clement is survived by his wife Mary A. Stromer Hanson, so Benjamin (Julie) Hanson, daughter Anne Hanson (George Castillo) and granddaughter Naomi. A memorial service will be held at Montview Presbyterian Church, 1980 Dahlia St. Denver, 80220 on Sunday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m. Visit monarchsociety.com for full obituary.
Published in Denver Post on July 7, 2019