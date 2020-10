Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cleopha's life story with friends and family

Share Cleopha's life story with friends and family

Phillips, Cleopha

August 25, 1938 - October 13, 2020



Cleo Phillips, the owner of Superior Elderly Care passed away on Tuesday, October 13th. Viewing will be 10/22/2020, 5 PM - 7 PM. Services will be held Friday, 10/23/2020 at 11AM, both at Taylor Mortuary, 2531 N. Ogden St., Denver, CO 80205.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store