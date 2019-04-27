Denver Post Obituaries
Horan & McConaty
1091 South Colorado Boulevard
Denver, CO 80246
(303) 757-1238
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul.
Cressy, Clifford

Clifford Cressy, 95, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born to Sidney and Marie Cressy on July 9, 1923. He is survived by his children Kenneth Cressy (Chris), and Collette Cressy; grandchildren Jennifer Cressy, Faye Ampe (Judd), Jeffrey Cressy, Molly Cressy Beer, and Katie Cressy Beer; and great grandchildren Zoe Middleton, Isabel Cressy Howard, Isaac Boone Ampe, and Sonya Ampe. Clifford was predeceased by his parents; his wife Marilyn Cressy; and his siblings Mary Lou Miller, George Cressy, Mildred Hill, Evelyn Firth, and James Cressy. Visitation on Sun., 4/28, 3PM - 5PM at Horan & McConaty on Colorado Blvd. Mass on Mon., 4/29, 10AM at St. Vincent De Paul. Full obituary at www.HoranCares.com.
Published in Denver Post on Apr. 27, 2019
