Orr, Clifford
10/21/1951 - 11/22/2019
Clifford Lynn Orr of Castle Rock, Colorado passed away at home on November 22, 2019 of cancer.
Cliff was born in Spokane, Washington to Lyndall and Katherine Orr. In 1958 his family moved to Arvada, Colorado where he attended school and graduated from Arvada High School. He was drafted in 1970 and served in the Army in Korea. Cliff had an entrepreneurial spirit and worked in sales for Peerless Tire and Roberts Drapery. He later opened Cliff O'Deli's which was a staple and central gathering place in the Castle Rock community for a number of years. He completed his career with Douglas County School District and retired in 2015, working part time at the MAC recreation center in his retirement.
His first love was his family. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Kerry Rogers Orr, and his father, mother, stepfather, and sister. He is survived by his wife Pamala Orr, daughter Kyle Orr (Taylor Grant), and sister Christine (Jim) Looney and their families.
Published in Denver Post on Dec. 29, 2019