Starr, Clifford Ray
October 12, 1931 - July 31, 2019
Clifford passed away peacefully while surrounded by family. He was married to Norma for 68 years. Together they had two daughters, Belinda Starr and Diana (Brad) Carroll. He was blessed with 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His celebration service will be held at Centennial Lutheran Church, 3595 W. Belleview Ave. in Englewood at 10:00 am on Monday, August 12. The interment will be at Ft. Logan Cemetery at 11:15 am. In lieu of flowers donations to Centennial Lutheran Church.
Published in Denver Post on Aug. 11, 2019