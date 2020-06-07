Vanscoder, Clifton "Red"
12/23/1937 - 6/1/2020
Survived by loving wife Margaret "Peggy", sons, Jimmy and Kenny, grandson Ezequiel. Brother to Mary Wilson, brother-in-law of Tom, Bob, Tony and Jim Urioste. A memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Denver Post on Jun. 7, 2020.