Clyde Thomas Cotten
1934 - 2020
Cotten, Clyde Thomas
05/30/1934 - 05/29/2020

Clyde Cotten, 85, of Arvada passed away on May 29, 2020 of renal failure. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis, his God-Daughter, Ronda Fritzler, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Dorothy Cotten, his brothers John and Patrick, and sister Rosemary Farfel.

Following high school, Clyde joined the Coast Guard where he served 4 years. Upon completing Radio School in Groton, CT, he was stationed in Long Beach, CA on the US Coast Guard Cutter, Minnetonka, a weather ship. During that time he served as a radioman where he vectored flights as the Minnetonka sailed through parts of the Pacific. Upon completing his time in the service Clyde enjoyed a long career in sales.

Clyde loved reading, writing short stories, listening and dancing to big band music: he is probably dancing to that music right now. In 2002, on a visit to Ireland, he fulfilled his wish to kiss the Blarney Stone.

A Celebration of Clyde's life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may send a contribution in Clyde's memory to National Jewish Health, 1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206.




Published in Denver Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
